It's a very special day for one of the animals at the Shedd Aquarium.

Tuesday is Wellington the Rockhopper penguin's birthday! He is 35 years old.

That might not sound very old, but in the wild, his species tends to only live 10 to 15 years.

Wellington is one of the oldest penguins at the Shedd. He arrived in 1991.

For his special day, Wellington received some colored ice treats!