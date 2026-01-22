Shelter-in-place lifted following police search warrant operation in Joliet

Residents in a Joliet neighborhood were urged to shelter in place Thursday morning as police conducted a search warrant operation in the area.

As of around 10:30 a.m., the shelter in place order was lifted.

What we know:

According to Joliet police, the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Raynor Avenue.

Officers were carrying out an operation related to an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Residents in the area are instructed to remain indoors until further notice. Nearby schools were also placed on a "secure and teach" out of caution during the search warrant.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to police for further information. We are still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.