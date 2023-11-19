Chicago woman with Alzheimer's reported missing, last seen in Streeterville

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing elderly woman from the Near West Side who was last seen leaving a museum in Streeterville on Saturday.

Shirley McReynolds, 84, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and is believed to be at high risk.

She was last seen leaving the Museum of Contemporary Art following a family gathering there.

McReynolds was wearing a beige baseball cap with the Bears Logo on it, a long black puffy coat and purple shoes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 110 pounds.

She may have been walking on the shoulder of the Outer Drive around the Chicago Avenue Area.

McReynolds lives in the 11600 block of South Artesian. If located or seen, contact Area Two detectives.