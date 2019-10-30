Shocking video shows paintball gun attack on people outside Chicago movie theater

Dramatic new video shows a shocking paintball gun attack at a Chicago movie theater.

Chicago police say these types of attacks are happening all across the city. It is almost like a trend and police want you to know that people are firing on anyone they see as an easy target.

The short video posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon shows someone firing out of car at a movie theater in Chatham. You can hear screams from the crowd and people running for cover.

The firing sounds like a real gun, but it is a paintball gun. Police in District 6 say this has been going on for the last three weeks.

The Illinois Institute of Technology tweeted an alert to their students that someone was firing on people using a paintball gun. The suspects were firing from a silver, older model Acura Sedan.

Just days ago, a man was shot in the neck on South State Street and is recovering from his injuries. Then last month, an on-duty police officer dressed like a civilian standing on the sidewalk was fired upon with a paintball gun in Englewood. Police did make an arrest in that case.