Shooting at Chicago gas station leaves 2 injured: police

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on the Near West Side Saturday night.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of South Ashland Avenue just before 11 p.m.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in serious condition. The woman was transported to Rush Hospital where she is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the offender was shooting from a dark-colored sedan.

No arrests have been made. Area Three Detectives are investigating.