2 killed in shooting near Kankakee courthouse, 2 in custody

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Kankakee
KANKAKEE, Ill. - Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. near the courthouse at 450 East Court Street.

At least two people were arrested after the attack at the south side entrance of the courthouse near the detention center, according to David Guzman, executive assistant to the mayor.

More information will be released at a news conference around 12:30 p.m., officials said

2 killed, another wounded in shooting outside Kankakee County Courthouse

Kankakee School District 111 is on lockdown as police investigate.

Nearby buildings are on lockdown and police are advising residents to avoid the area.

Kankakee is roughly 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.