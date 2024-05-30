Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized; suspect at large

A shooting on the city's West Side has left one man dead and another hospitalized. Chicago police are still looking for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of W. Maypole Avenue.

Two men, a 58-year-old and a 40-year-old, were approached by a suspect who pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at them, according to Chicago police.

The 58-year-old was shot several times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. He later died from his injuries and his identity hasn't been released, CPD said.

The other victim was shot in the back and also taken to Mt. Sinai. Police said he is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.