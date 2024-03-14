Shooting between vehicles in Joliet prompts two school lockdowns

A shooting between two vehicles in Joliet left behind significant damage and caused two schools to go on lockdown late Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Republic Avenue.

A dark-colored SUV was heading northbound in the area, following a dark-colored sedan, when someone inside pulled a gun and fired several rounds toward the sedan, Joliet police say.

Both vehicles left the area before officers arrived.

A short time later, police found a vehicle at 308 Republic Avenue and two buildings at 308 and 321 Republic Avenue were struck by the gunfire.

No one was inside the vehicle or buildings at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.

Police believe there were at least 20 gunshots fired during the incident.

Joliet West High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were placed on lockdown for 30 minutes out of precaution.

No arrests have been made. Officers are still working to identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Joliet PD's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

