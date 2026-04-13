Shooting near downtown Aurora leaves man in critical condition, police say

The Brief A man was critically injured in a shooting near Aurora’s downtown river area early Monday. Police found the victim on the Gilman Trail after reports of gunfire; no other injuries were reported. No suspects or motive have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was injured in a shooting near Aurora’s downtown river area early Monday, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. near River Street and Sard Avenue.

Aurora police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man on the Gilman Trail with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to another facility.

Police said the man is in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.

Investigators said they found evidence consistent with gunfire but indicated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or through its website.