Shooting in suburban West Chicago leaves 2 dead, another wounded

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle in suburban West Chicago Saturday evening, according to police.

The victims were found in the 700 block of West Forest Avenue suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A witness saw the vehicle and called police around 6:14 p.m. to report it.

Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. They have not yet been identified. A third man, who was taken to a hospital before police arrived, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is believed to be involved in the incident.

A second suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives, police said.

The shooting is under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call the West Chicago Police Department at 630-293-2222. Police believe this was an isolated incident.