Shots fired at Gary police during chase: police

Authorities are looking for someone who shot at at police officers when they tried to pull him over Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers tried to stop the blue Chevrolet Impala at 5:34 p.m. near 24th Avenue and Colfax Street, according to a statement from Gary police. The male driver refused to stop and fired two gunshots into the air while turning onto Colfax.

The driver then fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued the car, police said. The officers were not hit.

The car continued to flee and eventually sped away westbound on a nearby expressway, police said. Officers eventually called off the pursuit.

Just after 6 p.m., Lake County sheriff’s police found the Impala unoccupied in Hammond, Indiana, police said. Investigators found a gun inside and learned the car was reported stolen from Calumet City in May. There was a stolen Indiana license plate on the car.

Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the car is asked to call the Gary police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the crime tip line at 866-274-6347.