Shots fired at off-duty suburban cop in Gresham

Someone fired shots at an off-duty suburban police officer Sunday during a road rage incident in Gresham on the South Side.

The officer, a 52-year-old man, got into an argument with three males in a red Kia Sorento about 10:35 p.m. after the officer was rear-ended on a expressway ramp, Chicago police said.

When the vehicles pulled away from the light, someone in the Sorento fired shots at the officer’s vehicle in the 1000 block of West 87th Street, shattering the rear window, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. The officer did not return fire.

Police would not immediately disclose which suburb the officer works in.

Area Two detectives are investigating.