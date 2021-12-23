Shots fired at officers while responding to a South Shore domestic incident

Shots were fired at responding Chicago Police officers in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were responding to a domestic incident in the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue around 7:30 p.m., when they found a woman in the gangway between two buildings.

While gathering information, police said the man involved in the domestic incident opened a window on the second floor of the apartment building, and shot at the officers before fleeing.

The man fled through the back of the building, but was found moments later. He was taken into custody.

The officers did not fire back at the man, police said. The officers and woman were not injured.