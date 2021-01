Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers were recovering a stolen vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in an alley in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue, and while completing reports on the scene officers heard several shots fired at the other end of the alley, Chicago police said.

No officer was struck, and they did not return fire, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.