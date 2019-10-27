Shots fired during vigil in Dallas for victim of homecoming party shooting near Greenville

People came together Sunday to remember one of the victims of this weekend’s shooting in Hunt County. But gunfire at the vigil sent the crowd running.

The vigil at St. Augustine Park in Pleasant Grove was for 23-year-old Kevin Berry, a father of two with another on the way.

Berry was one of two people killed when someone opened fire at a Texas A&M Commerce homecoming celebration near Greenville. A dozen others were hurt.

“Kevin is the hardest working man that I know. Loving father, hard worker. He never was in trouble. He was just an all-around good guy, said Joe Zeno, his cousin.

MORE: Victim killed in shooting at homecoming party near Greenville identified as 23-year-old father of 2

Just as the vigil was ending, dozens of shots rang out. People in the crowd, as well as news crews, ran for cover.

WFAA reporter Matt Howerton also shared video of the shooting after he ran to safety.

Advertisement

There were no reported injuries but at least one news vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

NBC 5 reporter Diana Zoga posted video showing three bullet holes in her news unit.

Police have not yet said if they’ve made any arrests.