Shots fired into crowd, wounding 6 in Gresham

Six people were wounded when someone fired shots into a group of people Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m. a group of people were hanging out in the 1300 block of West 76th Street, when someone began shooting in their direction, striking six people, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other men, 23 and 21, were stuck in the left thigh and buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck multiple times in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was struck in the ankle and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was struck in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Minutes later, three people were wounded in a drive-by in the 7500 block of South Carpenter Street.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shootings.