Shots fired on Interstate 57 in Washington Heights

Illinois State Police are investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Washington Heights on the South Side.

A 25-year-old Chicago man was driving southbound about 4:47 p.m. near 103rd Street when shots rang out, Illinois State Police said. The man's vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire but he was uninjured.

All lanes were closed for the investigation but were reopened about 6:22 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.