Michigan State University active shooter: Shots fired inside Berkey Hall, suspect still at large

Police are investigating after shots were fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.

According to MSU, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believed the shooter was on foot as of 9:20 p.m. People on and near campus should shelter in place.

(Photo courtesy of Cassidy Szott)

At 9:26 p.m., police said there was possibly another shooting at IM East. Police are reporting multiple injuries. Officers were securing that building as of 9:34 p.m. Police said they believe there is one suspect. Police said "the suspect description is a short male with a mask."

MSU alum Jordan Robinson lives nearby the campus and is about a minute drive from the reported shooting scene. He said that he got an alert from university police about the shooting. Robinson said he is sheltered in place at his apartment with his roommates.

"It's too close, it's too close," he said. "Honestly, I'm fearing right now. I don't know what's going on. Nobody knows what's going on."

Students were advised to "run, hide, fight."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Detroit is helping. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said his office is also sending support to East Lansing.

"I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with MSU police local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.