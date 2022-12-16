Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago

A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said.

Multiple shots were fired by one person and the gun has been recovered, according to police.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting and several people involved are being questioned by police.

Chicago Ridge police called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.