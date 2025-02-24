Shots reportedly fired near South Elgin elementary school, police investigating

The Brief South Elgin police responded to reports of shots fired near Fox Meadow Elementary School on Monday evening. A nearby home was struck by gunfire, but no injuries have been reported. Authorities are asking for security footage and tips from the public.



South Elgin police are investigating reports of gunfire near a local elementary school Monday evening and are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

What we know:

Around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a group of people allegedly armed with firearms near Fox Meadow Elementary School, located at 1275 Jenna Drive.

While officers were on their way, additional calls indicated that shots had been fired among the group before they fled the area.

Shortly after, police received a separate report that a nearby home had been struck by gunfire. Investigators are working to confirm whether the two incidents are connected.

No injuries have been reported, and police noted the incident happened outside of school hours and that no students or staff were present at the time.

What's next:

Ring camera owners in the area are asked to check their recordings for potential video footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Elgin Police Department at 847-741-2151.

The investigation remains ongoing.