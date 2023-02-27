Shrimp sold at Walmart, Albertsons, other stores recalled over health risk

article

Cans of shrimp sold in major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons and Safeway are being recalled over concerns the product was under processed and may be contaminated with bacteria, according to federal health officials.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall of one lot of its GEISHA Medium Shrimp following reports the 4 oz. cans were swelling, leaking, or bursting, according to a warning notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens ." the recall notice reads.

The recall specifically mentions potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, which is a bacterium that produces dangerous toxins (botulinum toxins) under low-oxygen conditions, according to the World Health Organization.

"Foodborne botulism, caused by consumption of improperly processed food, is a rare but potentially fatal disease if not diagnosed rapidly and treated with antitoxin," the WHO said.

Health officials noted that homemade canned, preserved or fermented foodstuffs require extra preparation given that they are a common source of foodborne botulism.

No illnesses or "adverse consequences" related to the product have been reported to date, according to the recall notice.

However, "consumers should not use this product , even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the company warned.

The affected product was packaged in a 4 oz. metal can with the lot code LGC12W12E22 with a best by date of May 12, 2026. The code appears on the bottom of the product can.

Kawasho Foods USA distributed the cans to Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, according to the recall notice.

