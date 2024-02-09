Sickness in Oak Park schools: Health officials monitoring possible acute gastroenteritis outbreak

Health officials are monitoring a suspected outbreak of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) at Oak Park schools.

The Village of Oak Park Dept. of Public Health and the Illinois Dept. of Public Health issued a health alert on Friday. It's unknown how many cases have been reported so far.

If a child within the Oak Park school system falls ill, their parent or guardian should contact their school and keep them home until 24 hours after vomiting and diarrhea have subsided.

The symptoms of AGE may be similar to another virus, bacteria or parasite. However, health officials say if it is AGE, it usually spreads quickly.

Those who fall ill with AGE may experience vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramping, along with possible fever, headache or body aches, health officials say.

These symptoms can lead to dehydration.

"Typically, AGE is spread by person-to-person contact, consuming contaminated food or water, by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces, or by tiny particles in vomit spread through the air that land on surfaces or enter a person’s mouth," health officials said.

If a child is sick, they're urged to stay home to help stop the spread.

Prevention measures include handwashing before eating, after using the bathroom and throughout the day.

Those who have AGE should not share food, cook or prepare meals for others, health officials say.

Anyone with further questions can contact the Oak Park Dept. of Public Health at 708-358-5480.