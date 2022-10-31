Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger."

Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.

Stratton is 5-foot-10, 196 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black and blue plaid pants and black and white Nike sandals.

Officials said Stratton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at (317)477-4400.