Six Flags unveils annual pass program, events lineup

Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, June 10 its events lineup and introduced the new Six Flags Annual Pass program.

The Gurnee, Illinois park also underwent modernization efforts, according to a news release, that include improvements to DC UNIVERSE, increased capacity and streamlined operations.

The season's event lineup includes:

Father’s Day Weekend, June 18 and 19: Families can celebrate the important dad in their lives while challenging thrilling coasters, yummy eats and craft beers.

KINETIC, beginning June 25: The new Grand Music Hall showcase features extreme stunts alongside song and dance performances.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 2-4: One of the Midwest’s largest fireworks shows runs nightly July 2-4 at 9:45pm. Guests can celebrate the red, white and blue with an ice-cold Coca-Cola and rides like American Eagle and Raging Bull, or beat the summer heat with AQUAMAN Splashdown.

Fright Fest Presented by SNICKERS, select days Sept. 17 to Oct. 30: The event returns for its 31st season for seven consecutive weekends and select weekdays.

Six Flags' new pass program features three different levels of benefits tailored to suit guest preferences. The program offer the option for 12 easy monthly payments:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass: Twelve monthly payments as low as $9.62; includes access to Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford plus general parking and special savings (blockout dates apply).

Annual Extreme Pass: Twelve monthly payments as low as $14.62; includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford, plus general parking, two Junior Passes and special savings.

Annual Ultimate Pass: Twelve monthly payments as low as $29.24; includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford, plus preferred parking, two Junior Passes, a ten-meal dining plan and special savings.

In addition, for a limited time, guests have the option of a Summer Pass which includes access to Six Flags Great America plus general parking, through Labor Day for $69.99.

Guests can purchase and manage their Six Flags Annual Pass now by visiting sixflags.com/the Six Flags Great America website through the Six Flags app.