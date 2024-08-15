Record-breaking dive coaster with 'world's steepest drop' coming to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

A new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee next year!

Wrath of Rakshasa will make its debut in 2025 in the County Fair Section of the park across from ‘Demon.’

Six Flags officials said the coaster will have the world's steepest drop and most inversions on a dive coaster.

Wrath of Rakshasa will stand at 180 feet tall and have a cliffhanger hold, which will suspend riders as they face straight down a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop. Riders will then plummet 171 feet.

"Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster," said Park President John Krajnak. "Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests."

Other highlights of the coaster include five gravity-defying inversions and 3,239 feet of soaring track. Riders can also expect to hit speeds of nearly 67 mph!

For more information on Wrath of Rakshasa, click here.