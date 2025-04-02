Six Flags Great America announces 'Summerbration' lineup for 2025

The Brief Six Flags Great America opens for the season on April 18. New Wrath of Rakshasa coaster set to debut in early summer. Special events include fireworks, cultural celebrations, and Halloween frights.



Six Flags Great America is opening for its 49th season later this month, and the 2025 "Summerbration" schedule includes a new roller coaster, half-a-dozen seasonal events, and family-friendly entertainment.

What we know:

A key addition this season is the Wrath of Rakshasa, a new dive coaster expected to open in early summer.

The ride will feature a 96-degree drop, five inversions, and speeds of up to 67 mph.

In addition to rides, Six Flags will host several seasonal events:

Star-Spangled Nights (July 3-5): Fireworks and traditional summer activities.

Great American Nights (July 12–Aug. 3): A nighttime parade, live music, and fireworks on Saturdays.

Viva La Fiesta (Aug. 16-24, select dates): A Latin American-inspired event with music, dancing, and themed food.

Oktoberfest (Sept. 13–Nov. 2): German-style food, drinks, and entertainment.

Fright Fest (Sept. 13–Nov. 2): Halloween-themed attractions, including scare zones and seasonal shows.

Kids Boo Fest (Sept. 13–Nov. 2): A family-friendly event with trick-or-treating and other fall activities.

What's next:

The park opens for weekends and select days on April 18, with daily operations starting May 20.

Visitors can purchase a 2025 Silver Pass for $69 plus taxes and fees, which includes general parking and discounts.

"The entire season is filled with so many diverse offerings for our guests and we can’t wait to welcome them once again on April 18," said John Krajnak, park president. "Whether you’re a foodie, a non-rider who just loves unique entertainment or a coaster lover looking to conquer the world-record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa, there’s literally something for everyone and we’re excited to dive into the season."

For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.