Six Flags Great America's 'Wrath of Rakshasa' promises the steepest, most inverted dive coaster in the world

The Brief Six Flags Great America's new roller coaster, "Wrath of Rakshasa," will be the steepest and most inverted of its kind in the world. The 18-story coaster will feature five inversions, reach speeds of 67 mph, and include a jaw-dropping 96° vertical drop. The ride, which is already attracting global attention from coaster enthusiasts, is expected to open in early summer after passing state inspections.



You’ve probably noticed the towering steel tracks looming over the other roller coasters at Six Flags Great America.

On Thursday, park officials gave FOX 32 our first close-up look at their newest attraction—still under construction—which is set to become the steepest and most inverted dive roller coaster in the world.

"This is Wrath of Rakshasa," said Six Flags spokesman Tony Clark. "It’s a record-breaking dive coaster coming to Six Flags Great America."

A ride unlike any other

What we know:

It’s been six years since Great America in Gurnee debuted a new roller coaster, but park officials say this one is well worth the wait.

"It is pushing what a dive coaster is. There are other dive coasters out there. I truly believe this one is special," said Six Flags President John Krajnak as he gave us a preview of the giant steel monster going up at the center of the park.



The stats are impressive: 18 stories high, reaching speeds of 67 mph, with five inversions along the 3,239 feet of track.

But the real thrill comes at the start, as the cars climb to the top of the 180-foot peak.

"We’re going to take you up that lift, get to the top point and we’re going to hang you there for a few seconds," said Krajnak. "Let you think about the dive, let you think about life a little bit. And then we’re going to let you go down beyond vertical, at 96 degrees."

Building the ultimate thrill ride

The backstory:

Construction crews are still fitting giant pieces of steel track into the Wrath of Rakshasa ride. It’s a massive construction and engineering project that’s been in the works for years.

"And once you pop up those foundations and getting out of the ground, it’s just like putting together a big erector set," said Six Flags Director of Construction, Dave Evans. "It’s just that simple. It’s a lot of fun."



The Wrath of Rakshasa has caught attention of roller coaster aficionados all over the world.

And Great America expects them to be lining up when the ride is ready to roll.

"You won’t be surprised to hear this, but roller coasters have their own extreme fans," said Clark. "They have their own clubs all over the world. And the coaster clubs are already buzzing online. ‘We’ll have to make a trip to the United States. We have to ride this coaster.’ The local coaster clubs will come and visit."



Rakshasa is a mythological Hindu demon, and it’s the name they believe perfectly fits the ride’s intense thrill.

"This is a strong entity in mythical lore, and it kind of fits what the ride experience is," said Krajnak.



The roller coaster won’t be ready for opening day, April 18 but is expected to be completed and ready for state inspection by early summer.

When Will It Open?

Timeline:

While Six Flags Great America is set to open for the season on April 18, the "Wrath of Rakshasa" won’t be ready just yet. Officials say construction still needs to be completed, and the ride must pass state inspections before opening to the public.

Park officials anticipate the ride will be ready by early summer.