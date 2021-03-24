Skateboarder dies after crash in Geneva

A 23-year-old St. Charles man died three days after he was struck by a vehicle while he rode a skateboard in suburban Geneva.

Joshua Farwell died Wednesday morning at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, according to a statement from Kane County Coroner Robert Russell. A preliminary autopsy found he died of multiple injuries.

He was struck by a driver about 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Crissey Avenue, also known as Route 25, according to a statement from Geneva police.

Police said the driver stated he "did not see the skateboarder due to the darkness along that stretch of roadway."

Police on Monday said no charges or citations had been filed against the driver.

A police spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.