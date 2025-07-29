Argument at Skokie’s Old Orchard Mall prompts lockdown, confusion

The Brief Police activity at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in suburban Skokie prompted a lockdown, sources said. An "all clear" was given about an hour later. Sources said a verbal altercation prompted the response, but no gunshots or injuries were reported.



There were no injuries after a verbal altercation at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in north suburban Skokie prompted a police response and temporary lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

About an hour after the initial incident, workers and patrons were given the "all clear" and normal mall operations resumed.

Despite some talk of potential gunfire at the mall, Skokie police said there were never credible reports of gunfire.

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m., Old Orchard and surrounding businesses were placed on lockdown and employees and customers were told to shelter in place.

Police said they learned of a report of a person with a gun at the mall. They later learned a dispute between two people was the cause of the incident.

Witnesses told of what they saw, including one of our Fox 32 colleagues.

"As I walked in browsing around, all of the sudden, over the P.A. system, the manager comes on and says ‘Please, everyone, do not panic, but we would like to have you all now head to the back room storage area. We do believe that there is a situation that the Skokie police are advising us to keep our customers safe,’" said Katie Carrillo-Majewski, a Fox 32 employee.

Sasha Zitser and Lolla Tokmovtsev said they were in Starbucks when they learned about the incident and ran into the bathroom to hide with other patrons. Minutes later, Starbucks employees brought them to the back storage area, which they said was more secure.

"They said the safer area was to go into the Starbucks backroom, so they took us all with them into there," Tokmovtsev said. "There was so much misinformation going on, we weren't sure what was going on."

"It was like a roller coaster of emotions," Zitser added.

Sources told Fox 32 that a verbal altercation led to someone yelling "gun," which prompted the police response.

Police said there were never any shots fired at the mall. No injuries were reported.

Officer located the two individuals involved in the dispute and detained them. Sky Fox was over the scene and spotted the police activity and officers placing two individuals into squad cars.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet announced any charges.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the argument.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.