Skokie shooting: 16-year-old boy wounded

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Skokie on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:03 p.m. near Keating Avenue and Davis Street.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found the teenager with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders provided first aid and the boy was taken to the hospital, where his condition is stable.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, though details surrounding the circumstances remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900. Tips can also be provided through the Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847-933-8477, or via text by sending "Skokie" and the information to 226787.