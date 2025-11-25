Slender Man attacker to appear in Chicago court after escape from Wisconsin group home

The Brief Morgan Geyser was arrested in Posen after fleeing a Wisconsin group home and removing her monitoring device. Police identified her through fingerprints after she and a companion were found sleeping outside a truck stop. She will appear in Cook County court for an extradition hearing before being returned to Wisconsin.



The Wisconsin woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, is expected in a Cook County courtroom Tuesday for an extradition hearing after authorities say she fled a Wisconsin group home and was found in suburban Chicago.

What we know:

Morgan Geyser, 23, was taken into custody Sunday night at a truck stop in Posen, about 25 miles south of Chicago, after an employee reported a man and woman sleeping on the property, police said. Officers responding to the Thorntons travel center on Western Avenue found the pair, later identified through fingerprints as Geyser and 43-year-old Chad Mecca, surrounded by bags and belongings.

What we know:

Geyser had been the subject of a statewide alert after Madison, Wisconsin police reported she cut off her electronic monitoring device and walked away from a group home Saturday night. She had been living there under a conditional release granted earlier this year following her 2018 commitment to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Posen Police Chief William Alexander said Geyser and Mecca initially gave officers false names but eventually admitted their identities. According to investigators, the pair took a Greyhound bus from Wisconsin to Chicago and walked the remaining miles to Posen.

Woman in Slender Man stabbing arrested in Chicago suburb after fleeing group home (FOX 32 )

Mecca was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification and later released under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act. He still faces those charges. Prosecutors said Geyser will not face charges in Cook County in order to streamline her return to Wisconsin.

Geyser was transferred Monday to a Cook County facility in Markham and will be moved to the courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue, where an extradition hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The backstory:

Geyser was 12 when she and another girl lured a classmate into the woods and stabbed her 19 times in an attack they said was carried out to appease the fictional horror character "Slender Man." The victim survived.

Slender Man was created online by Eric Knudson in 2009 as a mysterious, faceless figure photo-edited into everyday images of children at play. He grew into a popular boogeyman, appearing in video games, online stories and a 2018 movie.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. Both girls were later found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.