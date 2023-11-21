Small Business Saturday encourages support for local shops in Chicago

As the holiday season kicks off, Chicago residents are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, a campaign aimed at highlighting and supporting local businesses in the city.

The annual event, scheduled for this weekend, is part of a city-wide effort to promote the unique offerings of small, independent shops. While shoppers may be on the lookout for great deals and unique finds, the emphasis is also on the broader impact of supporting local businesses.

Ken Meyer, spokesperson for the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, emphasizes the positive ripple effect of shopping locally.

"When residents and visitors shop and dine local, it creates a ripple effect across our entire city. Not only do small businesses help provide jobs and support our local economies, but they also contribute to the vibrancy of our community."

Small Business Saturday aims to draw attention to the importance of supporting local businesses beyond the holiday season. Meyer encourages shoppers to explore local stores and establishments throughout the year, recognizing the ongoing impact on the community.

As the holiday shopping season officially begins, residents are urged to consider the impact of their purchases on the local economy and to discover the hidden gems that make Chicago special.