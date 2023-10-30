Small plane makes emergency landing on roadway in Cary

A small plane successfully made an emergency landing Monday morning on a roadway in Cary.

Around 8:18 a.m., a Cary police officer saw a small aircraft flying at a low altitude above the corner of Cary-Algonquin Road and Fox Trails Drive, officials said. The officer observed the propeller on the single-engine plane was not rotating and the plane was planning to make an emergency landing on Cary-Algonquin Road.

The plane, which was occupied by a 26-year-old flight instructor and a 21-year-old flight student, successfully landed on Cary-Algonquin Road., according to Cary police.

No one was injured and no property was damaged during the landing.

The plane was coming from DuPage Airport when it experienced engine failure briefly before landing on the roadway. Traffic was diverted for roughly 90 minutes until the plane was removed from the road.