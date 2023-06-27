'Smart Neighborhood' coming to Aurora

Nicor Gas and Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity have joined forces to create a "Smart Neighborhood" in the city of Aurora.

The Nicor Gas Smart Neighborhood will consist of 17 homes.

Each home in the neighborhood will receive clean, safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas service. Additionally, the homes will be equipped with rooftop solar installations, high-efficiency building features, and in-home battery energy storage.

The design of these homes aims to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions, meaning they will save more carbon dioxide emissions than they produce for powering, heating, and cooling the homes on an annual basis.

The project received $1.25 million in federal funding secured by U.S. Congressman Bill Foster of the 11th District.