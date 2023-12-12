Smash-and-grab thieves hit clothing store on Near West Side

Thieves made off with merchandise during a smash-and-grab at a clothing store Tuesday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

Around 3 a.m., several people used a Jeep to crash into the security gate and front door of a clothing store in the 100 block of North Aberdeen Street, police said.

The suspects made off with an unknown amount of merchandise and fled the scene in several vehicles.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.