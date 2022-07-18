Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan to play free Highland Park benefit concert
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan will play a charity concert to benefit the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting.
The show will be livestreamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page on July 27, and there will be a link to donate.
Corgan is also promising the show will feature several special guests.
Corgan is a 20-year resident of Highland Park.
Seven people were killed in the mass shooting on the Fourth of July.