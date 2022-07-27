Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan holds special concert to benefit Highland Park victims
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan will hold a special concert Wednesday night to benefit the victims in Highland Park.
It will air live on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube channel.
Corgan himself is a Highland Park resident.
He'll be performing at his tea shop called, Madame ZuZu's Emporium.
It will start at 8 p.m., and there will be a direct link to donate to the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4th Shooting Response Fund.