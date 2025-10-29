Illinois residents to lose SNAP benefits: What to know

The Brief SNAP benefits will not be distributed to nearly 2 million Illinoisans starting next month. Local officials worry the loss of benefits could put a further strain on local food bank networks. Illinois AG Kwame Raoul and officials from 25 other states sued the Trump administration over the suspension of benefits.



As the government shutdown continues, nearly 2 million Illinoisans will not receive vital benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) next month.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said SNAP benefits would not be distributed in November unless the federal government reopens.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository said this could lead to a "historic, but avoidable, hunger crisis."

Why are SNAP benefits not going out?

The Trump administration told all states that it would not send out payments for food benefits through SNAP starting in November due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The suspension of benefits will continue until the federal government takes action. In past shutdowns, Congress has usually fixed the problem before families missed their benefits, according to state officials.

This current shutdown began on Oct. 1.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined officials from 25 other states in suing the Trump administration over the suspension of SNAP benefits. The states argue that the federal government has access to billions of dollars in SNAP contingency funds.

Where can I find food pantries?

There are several food banks operating in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs where people in need can find food.

For those in Cook County, they can visit the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s website and click on the "Find Food" page to find the nearest pantry.

For residents in Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties, visit the Northern Illinois Foodbank’s website and click on the "Get Groceries" tab to find a nearby food pantry.

Residents can also frequently check the Illinois Department of Human Services website for updates and enroll in IDHS text messages by calling 1-800-843-6154.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository warned, however, that for every meal that a national network of food banks provides to those in need, SNAP provides the equivalent of nine meals.

"We are proud of our impact and our ability to respond in times of crisis, but we cannot grow nine times in size," the Greater Chicago Food Depository said in a statement.

Several food delivery services and restaurants are also offering help for those who are losing their benefits.

Is the shutdown affecting other benefits?

The ongoing federal government shutdown is not affecting other programs like the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), the Women Infant Children (WIC) program, Medicaid, Early Intervention, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), according to the IDHS.

The regularly scheduled benefits for those programs are expected to be issued.

How will I know when SNAP benefits resume?

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is sharing updates about SNAP benefits on its website.

You can visit the SNAP Federal Impact Center page for the latest information, or call the IDHS Help Line at 1-800-843-6154 for assistance.

What you can do to help

For those who are in the position to help, there are ways to assist your neighbors being affected by benefit suspensions.

Volunteer - Anyone is able to make a direct impact by volunteering at a local food pantry, which are often looking for help retrieving, sorting and stacking food for distribution to clients.

Donate what you can - Food pantries are always accepting donations from local residents and businesses. Call your local pantry to see when you can drop off your donations.

Spread the word - Tell your neighbors who might be in need about a local pantry. Not everyone might have reliable internet access to get basic information so word of mouth can help.

Host a food drive - Get your family, friends and neighbors involved by pooling your resources to collect food and other needed items. The Greater Chicago Food Depository has a food drive toolkit on its website for tips.

The backstory:

SNAP, which used to be known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food assistance to over 42 million low-income people, meaning nearly 1 in 8 people receive the benefit each month. The money comes loaded on prepaid cards that they can use for groceries.

The Food Stamp Program (FSP) was introduced in the 1930s during the Great Depression, and the first recipient was Mabel McFiggin of Rochester, New York on May 16, 1939. Congress made the FSP permanent with the Food Stamp Act of 1964.

Over the years, the program saw several changes and in the late 1980s, the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system was introduced, allowing recipients to electronically pay for purchases. The first EBT pilot began in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1984.

The 2008 Farm Bill increased the federal government's commitment to food assistance and changed the name of the program to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

By the numbers:

The USDA says in the accounting year that ended on Sept. 30, 2024, SNAP cost just over $100 billion, providing an average of $190.59 a month per person to over 42 million people.

The average monthly benefit per household is $356.21, according to data from the USDA.