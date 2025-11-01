SNAP benefits remain on hold for 2M Illinoisans despite court rulings, agency says

The Brief Despite court orders, SNAP benefits remain on hold for nearly 2 million Illinoisans, state officials said. Two federal judges told the Trump administration to distribute funds for the program many use to afford groceries. After the administration said it wouldn't fund the program due to the government shutdown, Illinois and other states sued to get the funds distributed.



Even though two judges ordered the Trump administration to distribute SNAP food aid benefits for November, the money remains on hold for nearly 2 million Illinoisans, a state agency said.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Human Services said it is reviewing the court order for the Trump administration to replenish payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for this month.

SNAP benefits help millions of low-income Americans afford their groceries each month. About 1 in 8 Americans relied on SNAP to get food.

Even if the Trump administration is forced to distribute the money, it is uncertain how long it will take for residents to receive the money, IDHS said.

SNAP benefits from prior months can still be used this month, according to state officials.

Last month, the Trump administration told states it would not fund the program due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Illinois was among the two dozen states that sued the Trump administration, alleging the federal government could indeed fund the program.

Then on Friday, two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must replenish SNAP food aid benefits despite the shutdown.

Despite the rulings, SNAP beneficiaries were likely to at least see delays in getting their funds, a process that can take one to two weeks.

What you can do:

There are several food banks operating in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs where people in need can find food.

For those in Cook County, they can visit the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s website and click on the "Find Food" page to find the nearest pantry.

For residents in Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties, visit the Northern Illinois Foodbank’s website and click on the "Get Groceries" tab to find a nearby food pantry.

Residents can also frequently check the Illinois Department of Human Services website for updates and enroll in IDHS text messages by calling 1-800-843-6154.

The IDHS is sharing updates about SNAP benefits on its website.

You can visit the SNAP Federal Impact Center page for the latest information, or call the IDHS Help Line at 1-800-843-6154 for assistance.