Sneak peek inside Obama Presidential Center ahead of June 19 opening

The Brief The Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park will officially open to the public on June 19. Exhibits include a life-sized Oval Office replica and displays highlighting former First Lady Michelle Obama. Foundation leaders say the $850 million privately funded project has already created thousands of jobs and is expected to attract up to 1 million visitors annually.



The Obama Presidential Center is preparing to open its doors on Chicago’s South Side later this month, offering visitors an immersive look at the lives, legacy and public service of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

What we know:

For years, Chicagoans have watched the center's striking architecture take shape above Jackson Park. Now, visitors are getting a first look inside the highly anticipated museum before its official opening on June 19.

One of the centerpiece attractions is a life-sized replica of the Oval Office, where visitors can sit behind a presidential-style desk and experience a recreation of the room where major decisions were made during the Obama administration.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A replica of the Obama era Oval Office is seen in the museum on the Obama Presidential Center campus in Chicago, on June 3, 2026. The dedication ceremony for the center will take place on June 18, 2026, and will open to the public on the following day on the Juneteenth holiday. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The museum also highlights Michelle Obama’s role as first lady through exhibits featuring some of her most recognizable dresses worn during major historic events.

Beyond the memorabilia, the facility was designed with accessibility in mind. Project leaders say the museum incorporates features intended to make the experience inclusive for visitors with disabilities, reflecting the former president’s longtime advocacy for civil rights and inclusion.

By the numbers:

Unlike many major civic projects, the Obama Presidential Center was built entirely with private funding. Project leaders say no municipal, state or federal tax dollars were used to construct the campus.

$850 million invested to build the center.

Leaders with the Obama Foundation say the investment represents the type of economic development that has historically been lacking on Chicago’s South and West sides.

600,000 visitors expected annually at the museum.

Up to 1 million visitors projected each year across the full campus.

More than 5,000 direct and indirect construction jobs created during development.

What's next:

The Obama Presidential Center will officially open to the public on June 19.

Tickets for opening week are already available online.