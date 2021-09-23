Social media post showed 2 students posing with BB gun at Waukegan high school: police

Photos surfaced on social media Thursday of two Waukegan students posing with a BB gun at an athletic event, authorities said.

At about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the Waukegan Police Department received a call stating that a social media post showed two people in the Waukegan High School Washington Campus with a gun.

During an investigation, officers located two Washington Campus students who were seen in the posts.

The students were then transported to the police department for further investigation, police said.

It was determined that the two students entered the school Wednesday, after school hours and during an athletic event, with a BB gun.

The students took some pictures of themselves with that BB gun and then left, police said.

Those pictures then surfaced on social media Thursday.

The BB gun was recovered by police from a separate location. It was not found at the Washington Campus.

The incident will be forwarded to the Lake County Depke Juvenile Justice Center to determine if charges are appropriate, police said.

The students were released into their parents' custody.