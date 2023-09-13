Some Illinois residents could receive up to $5K through state's 'Money Match' program

Check your mail!

The Illinois State Treasurer has mailed thousands of checks from the state's ‘Money Match’ program.

The program uses the treasure's unclaimed property database to return the funds.

According to the treasurer's office, some people are in line to receive up to $5,000.

Illinois holds more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property.

You can check to see if any of it is yours by checking an online database at illinoistreasurer.gov.