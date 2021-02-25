South Side residents rally to block CFD Tower Ladder removal

Some residents on the South Side are trying to block the removal of a specialized piece of fire equipment.

Tower Ladder 34 is a huge ladder truck that can reach 10 stories high.

There are only 10 in the city with one at the fire house on 79th and South Chicago.

But with plans to open a fire house next week on 119th and Morgan, Chicago fire officials are planning to relocate the ladder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Residents say that would put their neighborhood at risk.

Advertisement

The fire department says the South Chicago Firehouse will be getting a new ladder truck and will still be covered by the bigger truck.

The department issued a statement saying in part, "The redistribution of apparatus with the new firehouse will allow improved coverage and removal of service gaps that have been noted in the past."