Someone is smashing car windows in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood

Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night.

Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue.

There are no suspects in custody.

Chicago police offer this advice:

