Someone is smashing car windows in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night.
Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue.
There are no suspects in custody.
Chicago police offer this advice:
- Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.
- Do not leave anything of value in your vehicle.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.
- Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.