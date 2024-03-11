2 critically injured in South Chicago apartment fire: police

Two people are in critical condition following a fire at an apartment complex in South Chicago Sunday night.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze at a building in the 9100 block of S. South Chicago Avenue at approximately 11:38 p.m.

The fire was in an 8th-floor unit. Two people were injured.

A 64-year-old man was transported to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, as well.

No other injuries were reported.