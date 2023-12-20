Man, 24, charged in armed robbery last January in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with robbing another man at gunpoint last January in the South Chicago neighborhood.
George Miller, 24, allegedly held up a 52-year-old man at gunpoint on Jan. 30 in the 8600 block of South Essex Avenue, according to police.
Miller was arrested Tuesday in Jeffery Manor. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
No further information was provided.
George Miller | Chicago police