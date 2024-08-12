South Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy hospitalized after confrontation with gunman

A teenage boy was shot and wounded after he was approached by a group of people Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was on the street around 8:45 p.m. when he was approached by three people, one of whom was armed with a gun, in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street, police said.

They began arguing and one of the suspects started shooting at the boy, striking him in the arm and grazing him on the abdomen, police said.

Paramedics treated the teen at the scene and took him to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.