South Chicago shooting: Man struck while standing on sidewalk, police say

A man was shot early Monday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Muskegon Avenue.

A 28-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he heard gunfire, felt pain, and realized he had been shot in the right thigh.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.