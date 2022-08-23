A convicted felon wanted for killing three men and injuring another in a hit-and-run crash outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore last week has turned himself in, according to Chicago police.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, of Chicago, was allegedly behind the wheel of a silver sedan when he barreled into a group of people in the street outside the Jeffery Pub at 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. on Aug. 14, Supt. David Brown told reporters Tuesday morning.

Dunbar was taken into custody Monday morning after his attorney contacted police and arranged for his surrender, according to the arrest report. He was charged with three felony counts of first degree murder and one felony count of attempted first degree murder, Brown said.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, of Chicago. (Chicago police)

According to police, some of the people in the street had been involved in an argument, but Dunbar was not involved. While they tussled in front of the bar, Dunbar walked to a car and drove straight into the group, "apparently a random act," Brown said.

Dunbar had the accelerator floored and there are no signs that he braked when he struck the group of people, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

Dashcam video from the scene showed victims being hurled through the air, and a police report noted that at least one of them landed on the next block. Donald Huey, 25, Jaylen Ausley, 23 and Devonte Vivetter, 27, died and a fourth man was hospitalized in serious condition.

In announcing the charges against Dunbar, police said they were still without a motive and have no evidence yet that the attack was a hate crime.

"Why did he do this? We don’t know that," Deenihan told reporters. "We don't have any evidence to support that this was a hate crime at this time that this individual did this based upon people's sexual orientation, race, creed or anything else. And that's why he's charged with first degree murder."

The silver sedan used in the attack was recovered four blocks from the scene, but Dunbar remained at large. Investigators used video surveillance to track Dunbar to a building where he went to ask for help, and people inside helped identify him as the driver.

The car wasn’t stolen and the owner didn’t appear "complicit in this crime," Brown said. To help prove he was driving at the time, investigators recovered DNA from the airbags that had deployed.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she hoped the charges "will provide some measure of comfort" to those affected by the attack. "This was a horrific, horrific tragedy here in the city of Chicago," she said.

Foxx said prosecutors are asking for Dunbar to be held without bail when he appears in court Tuesday afternoon.

Dunbar previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic battery in 2011 and was sentenced to a year of probation, which he later violated and didn’t successfully complete, according to Cook County court records. He has also had two protective orders taken out against him.

He was expected in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, court records show.

Jeffery Pub, one of the oldest gay bars in Chicago, has been a beacon for LGBTQ people on the South Side, according to Equality Illinois co-founder Rick Garcia.

In the days after the attack, hundreds of people attended vigils for the victims and demanded justice. Ausley's mother said she misses her son dearly.

"What hurts the most is knowing that my baby is not here with me to continue to do the things that he loves to do. And the smile that was always on his face, and he never had ill will for anyone, so for someone to hurt him — that hurts," she said.

Ausley was a recent graduate of the University of Michigan who returned to the South Side to work with disadvantaged youth at the Gary Comer Youth Center, which provides tutoring, job training, career planning and other programs.

"Jaylen was a light in any room and his infectious energy will be missed," said Project Love Chicago, which is involved in jobs programs. "He was an outstanding young man that had so much ambition, character, humility, love, and compassion for his community. He was making great strides as a leader in his community. He had so much ahead of him and so much planned for the future."

Huey had returned to Chicago for a birthday remembrance for his late grandmother and was anxious to let his family know how well he was doing.

Huey’s sister, Charna Riley, said her brother had recently announced plans to move back to the Chicago area for a job at a casino. He had previously moved from south suburban Phoenix to Los Angeles, where he was working at the front desk of a luxury condominium building, she said.

Though he loved his work, she said his true passion was designing clothes and putting together outfits for himself and others. "He’d tell me this doesn’t look right, that doesn’t stand out enough," she said. "He would get on me, and that’s what I’ll remember."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.