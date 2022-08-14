3 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Three men were killed and another one was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 7000 block of South Jeffery.

According to police, at about 7:57 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on Jeffery when it stuck four men.

Three of the men were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other man's condition is currently unknown.

The ages of the men are also currently unknown.

No one is currently in custody.